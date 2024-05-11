 IMD Forecasts Rain & Thunderstorms Following Delhi's Dust Storm Disaster
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIMD Forecasts Rain & Thunderstorms Following Delhi's Dust Storm Disaster

IMD Forecasts Rain & Thunderstorms Following Delhi's Dust Storm Disaster

The weather department also predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 08:31 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Several parts of the country are likely to witness a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan during the next 3 hours," IMD posted on X.

The weather department also predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh.

"Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, south-east Arunachal Pradesh, south-east Assam, Manipur, south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 3 hours," it added.

Distress Calls Made By Citizens

On Friday night, Delhi Police received 152 calls related to tree uprooting, 55 calls related to building damage, and 202 calls related to power disruption.
After days of heightened temperatures, Delhi-NCR witnessed a major thunderstorm, strong winds, and rainfall on Friday evening, causing traffic disruptions and flight diversion in the national capital. Adjoining areas like Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced a sudden and intense dust storm.

Delhi airport sources said that due to bad weather, 9 flights heading to the city were diverted to Jaipur. Traffic was also affected in the national capital and the adjoining areas as trees fell on the roads due to the gusty winds.

Several cars were also damaged in Sector 58 of Noida after a shuttering installed to repair a building fell on the vehicles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Forecasts Rain & Thunderstorms Following Delhi's Dust Storm Disaster

IMD Forecasts Rain & Thunderstorms Following Delhi's Dust Storm Disaster

Delhi Thunderstorm: Traffic Snarls, Flight Diversions Reported Due To Strong Winds & Rainfall In...

Delhi Thunderstorm: Traffic Snarls, Flight Diversions Reported Due To Strong Winds & Rainfall In...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mohan Yadav Campaigning On Pattern Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mohan Yadav Campaigning On Pattern Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prestige Of Mohan Yadav, Umang Singhar At Stake In Ujjain, Dhar

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prestige Of Mohan Yadav, Umang Singhar At Stake In Ujjain, Dhar

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM’s Roadshow On Last Day Of Campaigning

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM’s Roadshow On Last Day Of Campaigning