Mumbai: Man Tries To Travel To Dubai On Fake Passport; Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: Police have filed a case against an individual identified as Amir Khan, 46, for allegedly attempting to travel to Dubai using a fake passport. The case was filed at Sahar police station on May 11.

According to the police report, on May 10, at 11 pm, Khan arrived at Mumbai International Airport intending to travel to Dubai. Upon submission of his passport, visa and boarding pass for verification at the immigration counter, discrepancies arose. The immigration officer asked Khan some questions, but he could not give satisfactory answers.

Subsequently, the wing in-charge initiated an investigation, revealing photographs of his Aadhaar card, PAN card and voting card photos on Khan’s mobile device, with variations in his birth date across these documents. Further investigation revealed that he had travelled to Riyadh in 2008, where he lost his passport, subsequently acquiring a new one in 2011.

It was found that during his time in Riyadh, he had been employed illegally as a painter, resulting in a two-month incarceration and eventual deportation to India after being blacklisted by Arabian immigration authorities.

In 2018, Khan obtained a fake passport from Lucknow by providing false information, including a fabricated date of birth and mother’s details to the passport office.

Utilising this fake passport, he travelled to Dubai in 2020, where he worked for two years before returning to Delhi in 2023 due to non-payment of wages. His recent attempt to travel to a Gulf country for employment prompted his arrest.

Khan, a resident of Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, faces charges under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code, along with a section of the Passports Act.