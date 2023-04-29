Palghar: Mumbai-bound luxury bus catches fire, all passengers safe; visuals surface

A luxury bus plying in Mumbai direction caught fire around 8.30 pm on near Chinchpada at Somata on Mumbai-Ahemadabad National Highway. The driver of the luxury bus showed the presence of mind to alight the passenger from the bus. No casualties are reported from this incident.

A luxury bus bearing no AR01 P 8484 Ahmedabad-Hyderabad via Mumbai was travelling towards Mumbai when it had a short circuit inside the bus. The luxury bus had 14 passengers and three drivers. The driver wisely took the bus along the roadside and alighted the passengers. The travel luggage and the belongings of the passengers were burnt.

There is no fire brigade engine with the agency that collects toll for this section of the National Highway. Fire engines from Tarapur MIDC or Palghar and Dahanu Nagarparishad are called for firefighting in such instances. The duration of the fire engine to come from the above destinations is more than 45 minutes. This causes the fire-prone vehicle to burn completely. A couple of days ago, a container carrying Baleno vehicles for export had similarly got burned to ashes.

