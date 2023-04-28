Palghar: 16 school managements booked for operating without proper permissions

Representational image | Wikipedia

A complaint has been lodged against the management of schools which had not obtained proper permissions from the government and were operational despite repeated notices issued by the district education department.

Action has been taken against 16 such school managements, of which 11 schools are from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) and five are from Rural Palghar district. The Commissioner of Education Department had instructed the district education department to take action against such schools without adequate permissions.

The district education department has requested the parents to be aware of the permissions of the schools and take admissions after verifying.