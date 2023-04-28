Palghar lynching case: CBI to probe the killings of Sadhus, Maharashtra govt tells SC

PTI

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Supreme Court that the investigation into the Palghar lynching case, which pertains to the killing of two sadhus (seers) and their car driver by a mob at Gadchinchle village in Maharashtra's Palghar district in April 2020, would be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗿 𝗹𝘆𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲

Three individuals, comprising two seers and their driver, attempted to travel to Surat in Gujarat on April 16, 2020 to attend the funeral of their spiritual guru who had recently passed away. However, at a police checkpoint on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, they were turned away and forced to take an alternative route through villages.

For at least two weeks prior to this event, there were circulating rumors on WhatsApp about child abductors wandering in and around Gadchinchle village. These rumors sparked suspicion among villagers, who subsequently attacked the trio's vehicle despite the presence of law enforcement in the area.