Maharashtra Govt Implements Strict Guidelines For Worker Safety In Sewer Operations |

Mumbai: Following tragic fatalities in recent incidents during sewer line and septic tank cleaning operations, the Maharashtra government has stepped in with a series of stringent guidelines aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Within the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), five workers lost their lives in two separate incidents, highlighting the pressing need for heightened safety protocols in hazardous work environments.

As per the guidelines, the cleaning of enclosed spaces must primarily rely on mechanical or machine-assisted methods. Workers should only be involved in cleaning tasks under exceptional circumstances deemed unavoidable.

In accordance with the guidelines, it is mandatory to provide proper safety equipment due to the presence of poisonous gases in sewer drains and septic tanks. Advanced masks are essential to shield workers from these hazardous gases, while an oximeter should be on hand to monitor gas levels and toxicity.

Workers must ensure that they avoid direct contact with sewer waste, and safety suits must offer adequate protection against water and sharp objects. Additionally, at least one diver should be present on-site for emergency rescue situations, and gum boots should be provided to protect against hazardous substances.

A medical kit should also be readily available on-site for immediate treatment of any injuries or health issues. Moreover, every worker needs to wear safety clothing and safety glasses, along with being equipped with a breathing apparatus and a safety belt attached to a sturdy rope for emergency extraction.

Permission to work in confined spaces should only be granted to individuals who have undergone proper training, and before commencing work, thorough checks for toxic and flammable gases, dust, and sufficient oxygen levels in the air are essential.

Mechanical ventilation should be provided to ensure a continuous supply of fresh air in confined spaces, while avoiding direct oxygen supply to mitigate fire or explosion risks. Workers entering these spaces must wear safety clothing, glasses, and carry breathing apparatus, along with safety belts equipped with sturdy ropes for emergency retrieval.

Immediate removal is necessary if any discomfort is experienced. Additionally, site managers must issue safety licenses confirming the implementation of safety measures before authorizing entry and work commencement. Trained personnel should remain stationed at the entry point until all workers have exited or been replaced by other qualified individuals.

The state government has issued comprehensive guidelines prioritizing workers' safety, emphasizing mechanical cleaning methods, rigorous checks for toxic gases, provision of safety equipment, and the presence of trained workers in confined spaces to prevent sewer incidents.

In April 2024, the city witnessed two tragic cases of manual scavenging. The first occurred on March 21 at Ambujwadi, where three family members lost their lives after entering a public toilet tank. The second incident, on April 24 in Malad East, claimed the life of a worker cleaning a sewer chamber at an under-construction building.

One of the two brothers who attempted a rescue also succumbed to toxic gases, while the other remains in critical condition. Activists allege that these incidents are just the tip of the iceberg, suggesting a much higher number of unreported cases.

Additionally, the guidelines stipulate that private organizations employing laborers must engage trained personnel, and both the organization and its workers must register with civic bodies. However, activists highlight that the BMC is unwilling to register even a single worker, despite these requirements.

Shubham Kothari, social worker and member of Loktantrik Kamgar Union said, "The manual work of septic tank or sewer lines is prohibited. Unfortunately, the BMC conveniently upholds rules and regulations when undertaking the work themselves, ensuring security and safety measures. However, when the task is outsourced to contractors, they shirk responsibility, leaving private workers at risk. Urging BMC to register workers has yielded no results. Proper safety equipment, including advanced masks and oximeters, is crucial due to the presence of poisonous gases in sewer drains. Workers are left unprotected, with inadequate gear and no emergency provisions on site. This negligence must cease, as nobody takes responsibility for the workers' deaths."

Santosh Chavan, a sewer worker from Chembur shared his experience, he said, "Working in gutters, we lack safety equipment and rely on wooden sticks or iron rods for cleaning. Despite the arduous nature of the work, we have no alternative and are willing to undertake any job, even if it involves painting or cleaning premises. Earning only 200-400₹, we face social stigma and struggle to provide education for our children. Without government support or benefits, we seek jobs to secure a better future for our families. Even attempting to sell vegetables or food proves futile as we are treated as untouchables, even in modern-day Mumbai."

These incidents aren't isolated but signal a persistent illegal practice in the city. Despite sanitation advancements and the Swachh Bharat mission, manual scavenging, banned under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSR), persists. Outdated sanitation methods contribute to the ongoing employment of unskilled laborers for tasks like cleaning overflowing sewers, septic tanks, and public toilets.

A senior official from the BMC's Solid Waste Management Department asserted, "Manual scavenging is nonexistent within the BMC. Sewer and septic tank cleaning is exclusively mechanized, eliminating instances of manual scavenging."

According to the official, septic tanks are serviced using desludging machines, with recent prominent deployment during the Chief Minister’s Deep Cleaning Drive. The BMC boasts seven conventional cesspool vehicles, seven advanced air wack machines, and 22 sludge dewatering machines for efficient waste management operations.