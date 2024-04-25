Mumbai: Individuals Get Stranded In Drainage System During Sewer Cleaning Operation In Malad; 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

Representational Image

Mumbai: A routine sewer cleaning operation in Malad turned into a tragedy, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving another fighting for survival. The incident, which occurred on the Wednesday afternoon, has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised serious questions about safety protocols in construction sites.



According to reports from the Mumbai fire brigade, the incident was first reported at 3:50 PM, when it was discovered that several individuals were stranded in a drainage system at Raheja Tower, Pimpripada, Rani Sati Marg, Near Ratnagiri Hotel, Malad (E). Initial information indicated that three to four individuals had fallen into a septic tank approximately 40 feet deep while undertaking sewer cleaning work at a private construction site.

Rescue Operation Underway, 2 Pronounced Dead On Arrival

Despite swift action by the authorities, including a search and rescue operation, the situation quickly escalated. Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus sets and ropes, descended into the drainage system to retrieve the stranded individuals. However, the operation was fraught with peril, and tragically, two individuals, identified as Raju (50 years old) and Javed Shaikh (35 years old), were pronounced dead upon arrival at Trauma Care Hospital.

Senior Police Inspector Irrfan Shaikh of Dindoshi Police Station said, "The incident unfolded during routine pipeline work on the drainage line at Raheja Tower. One of the workers ceased to respond, prompting concern from his colleagues. In an attempt to rescue their comrade, two others entered the hazardous environment, only to succumb to unconsciousness themselves. Swift action was taken to transport all three individuals to Trauma Care Hospital, where, tragically, two were pronounced dead upon arrival."

Sole Survivor Of The Incident In Critical Condition

The sole survivor, Akib Shaikh (19 years old), was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Dr. Leena Mane of Trauma Care Hospital provided updates on the victims' conditions, highlighting the severity of the injuries sustained during the ordeal.

BMC Initiates Inquiry And Safety Measures After Malad Sewer Tragedy

Questions have been raised regarding the safety measures in place at construction sites, particularly concerning the handling of hazardous environments such as drainage systems. BMC Official said, "A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and to hold accountable those responsible for any lapses in safety procedures. Additionally, measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, including stricter enforcement of safety regulations and enhanced training for workers involved in hazardous tasks."