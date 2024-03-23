 Mumbai News: BMC Issues Notice To Cleaning Agency After 2 Workers Die Due To Falling In Sewer Chamber
On Thursday a 18-year-old man died after falling into a 15-foot-deep underground drain while cleaning the sewer chamber of a public toilet in Ambujwadi, Malad West. In an attempt to save him, his brother died and his father sustained grievous injuries.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Mumbai: After an incident of death of two workers by falling in the underground drain the BMC issued a show cause notice to the agency appointed for cleaning work on Friday. The agency has been asked to clarify within 24 hours as why the police action should not be taken against them for their negligence.

Details On The Incident

On Thursday a 18-year-old man died after falling into a 15-foot-deep underground drain while cleaning the sewer chamber of a public toilet in Ambujwadi, Malad West. In an attempt to save him, his brother died and his father sustained grievous injuries. The police is investigating in the matter. Meanwhile, the P North ward office sent a show cause notice to the agency on Friday. "The community based organization (CBO) had hired private workers which was not informed to the BMC," said a civic official.

The BMC in its letter sent to M/s Jay Durga Seva Society says, "Since the BMC has appointed your organisation, So, it's your responsibility to maintain the said public toilet. The incident of two deaths due to failing in the septic tank is serious in nature. It is observed that your organization is responsible for this negligence. So u need to clarify in next 24 hours as why police should not initiate action against you," said the notice.

