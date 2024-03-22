Mumbaikars Can Pay Property Tax Even On Sundays & Holidays; BMC's Step To Meet ₹4500 Cr Revenue Target | File image

Mumbai: Now citizens of Mumbai can pay property tax even on Sundays and holidays. The BMC has decided to keep its civic amenity centres in its all twenty five wards. The upcoming week is the last week of property tax collection and there are festivals like Holi, Rangpanchami and Good Friday in the last week. So to facilitate citizens all the employees of the tax assessment department of BMC will remain present in the ward office. They will assist people and resolve their problems.

BMC's tax assessment department is behind in collecting as much as property tax collection for the financial year 2023-24. Last month BMC had issued fresh notices to the defaulters and did awareness through advertising and appealed to citizens to pay taxes on time.

BMC has issued the top ten companies who have paid their property tax till March 20. New Look Construction Private Limited( F north) - 14.48 Cr, Shree Sai Group of Companies ( K West) --- 14.07 Cr and Kalpataru Retail Ventures Pvt.Ltd (H east) -- 10.70 Cr were among the top ten names.

Record Breaking Tax Collection

On Wednesday, BMC collected a record Rs 100 Crore as property tax in a single day from defaulters in all the 24 administrative wards on Tuesday. The Civic body has recovered only 35 percent of the tax for 2023-24 and is finding it challenging to meet the Rs 2978 Crore target by March 31. The BMC has collected Rs 1622 Cr so far. The provisional bills issued with a 20 per cent hike were withdrawn by the BMC in December 2023. As a result, the revenue from property tax for the current financial year was revised to Rs 4500 Cr from the initial estimate of Rs 6000 Cr. Property tax is the second highest revenue source of the BMC, the authorities have set a target to track big defaulters.