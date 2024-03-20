 TRAGIC! 1-Yr-Old Slips From Father's Arms, Falls To Death From 3rd Floor Of Raipur Mall; Heart-Wrenching CCTV Footage Surfaces
The incident, which occurred at a mall in Raipur on a late Tuesday.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: In a heart-wrenching incident in the capital of Chhattisgarh, a one-year-old toddler slipped from his father's arms while they were ascending an escalator on the third floor of a shopping mall, resulting in a fatal fall of 40 feet. The incident, which occurred at a mall in Raipur on a late Tuesday.

CCTV Shows Horrifying Visuals

As seen in a CCTV footage that has surfaced online, the father was holding the toddler with one hand and his five-year-old child with the other as the family of four attempted to board the escalator. In a moment of imbalance, he likely attempted to pull the older child onto the escalator, causing him to lose his grip on the toddler.

Child Declared Dead On Arrival At Hospital

Shocking CCTV footage from the mall captured the heart-wrenching moment as the child tragically fell from the third floor. Chaos ensued as bystanders rushed to the scene. Despite immediate efforts to provide medical assistance, the child was tragically declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, said news reports.

article-image

Local Police Investigating Matter

Local police from the Devendra Nagar police are currently investigating the incident, with further details pending. However, the victim child's family remains in grief over the loss of their child.

