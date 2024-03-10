 'Papa, Take Care Of My Children': UP Man's Heart-Wrenching Video Before Jumping In Ganges Goes Viral
HomeIndia'Papa, Take Care Of My Children': UP Man's Heart-Wrenching Video Before Jumping In Ganges Goes Viral

The video, sent to his family around 12 noon on Saturday, has prompted immediate action from local authorities.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

In a concerning incident, a video has gone viral on social media showing a man sending his father a heart-wrenching message before jumping into the Ganges river in the Anupshahr area of Uttar Pradesh. The video, sent to his family around 12 noon on Saturday, has prompted immediate action from local authorities.

The man, identified as Rinku from Bauroli in Khurja, is seen in the video addressing his father, urging him to take care of his children. "Papa, take care of my children. I am jumping in the in the Ganga. Please forgive me, I am really troubled," he said emotionally in the footage.

Watch the video below

The Anupshahr police initiated a search operation in collaboration with steamers and divers. The search efforts extended to all the Ganges ghats of Anupshahar and both banks of the Ganges bridge. Despite an entire day of searching, there has been no sign of Rinku.

Local authorities said that the family members reported the incident to the police after receiving the video. The family is currently in a state of distress and sorrow, anxiously awaiting any information regarding Rinku's whereabouts.

As the search operation continues, authorities are mobilising additional resources, including steamers and divers, to cover a wider area in the hope of finding the man. The police have assured the family and the community that every effort will be made to locate Rinku and prevent any tragic outcome.

