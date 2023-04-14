SC adjourns Palghar lynching case for two weeks

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned for two weeks on the Maharashtra government’s request to respond on the transfer of probe into the 2020 Palghar lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala adjourned the matter at the request of the counsel appearing for the Maharashtra government.

CBI probe into incident

The counsel told the bench that the government has consented to the CBI probe into the incident but further instructions from the government were awaited, hence the matter be adjourned for two weeks.

A batch of pleas were filed in the court seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency or the CBI into the case as the state police had not reached any conclusion.

On the night of April 16, 2020, two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat’s Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers.

The Maharashtra government had earlier informed the Supreme Court that all the guilty police officials were punished or suspended from service for not preventing the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

Read Also Palghar Sadhus rescue brings back horrific memories of April 2020 Gadchinchale mob lynching