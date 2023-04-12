Palghar: Man clings to speeding bus in Vasai; video goes viral | Screengrab

Crowded buses have always been a concern in Mumbai and surrounding MMR, especially during peak hours.

However, a commuter in Vasai seems to have come up with a way to avoid the crowd.

In an undated video that has gone viral on social media, one commuter is seen clinging to a speeding bus trying to handle his bag with one hand and handle himself with the other.

After the video went viral, police started investigating the incident.

#ShockingVideo video from #Vasai....



A passenger was seen risking his life,speeding bus is trying to handle the bag with one hand and to handle himself with the other.



After the video went viral,police started investigating the whole matter.#MBVVPolice @Palghar_Police pic.twitter.com/50xCBvFrwz — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 12, 2023

Several reacted to the video

The video evoked a flurry of reactions on Twitter.

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, lawyer at Bombay High Court and founder of Citizen Welfare forum MNCDF said, "Such illegal acts constitute a fleet of criminal offences. The police must take suo moto cognizance & investigate to detect, identify & penalise the accused."

"Wow this is too much. Having to cling to the back of the bus is so dangerous. And yet people are willing to take the risk for sake of reaching the office. This is life in our cities," one user wrote.

"Vasai -Virar Muncipality area is worst in Mumbai Metropolis Area. City is growing on only because of private residences building as well illegal residence property which contributes more on population. Commercial space is only for shops & local business not a core for population," another user remarked.