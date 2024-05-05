 Mumbai: Truck Mows Down 22-Year-Old Man Near Dahisar Toll Plaza; Driver Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Truck Mows Down 22-Year-Old Man Near Dahisar Toll Plaza; Driver Arrested

Mumbai: Truck Mows Down 22-Year-Old Man Near Dahisar Toll Plaza; Driver Arrested

According to the FIR, the incident took place when Shoaib Khan, who drove another person's auto on a salaried basis. When the incident took place, he was headed to the spot from where his shift started.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Truck Mows Down 22-Year-Old Man Near Dahisar Toll Plaza; Driver Arrested | Pexels

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was killed after his bike was rammed by a mixer truck on Saturday, said the Dahisar police, adding that the driver, Ghanshaym Jadhav, 37, was arrested on the spot.

According to the FIR, the incident took place when Shoaib Khan, who drove another person's auto on a salaried basis. When the incident took place, he was headed to the spot from where his shift started.

At around 1.30am, the mixer truck and Khan's bike were moving in the same lane. The offending vehicle dashed the motorcycle from behind near Dahisar toll plaza, said an eyewitness.

Read Also
UP: Man Attempts To Mow Down Brother With Tractor After Dispute Erupts Over Land In Saharanpur;...
article-image

The truck's front wheel ran over Khan's head, leading to serious injuries. The police near the scene took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A case has been filed against Jadhav under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diksha Trend: Youngsters Embrace Jain Monkhood, Influenced By Spiritual Teachings

Diksha Trend: Youngsters Embrace Jain Monkhood, Influenced By Spiritual Teachings

Mumbai: Truck Mows Down 22-Year-Old Man Near Dahisar Toll Plaza; Driver Arrested

Mumbai: Truck Mows Down 22-Year-Old Man Near Dahisar Toll Plaza; Driver Arrested

Maharashtra Govt Implements Strict Guidelines For Worker Safety In Sewer Operations

Maharashtra Govt Implements Strict Guidelines For Worker Safety In Sewer Operations

Mumbai: NCB Seizes Illicitly Sourced ₹1 Crore Pharma Drugs, One Held

Mumbai: NCB Seizes Illicitly Sourced ₹1 Crore Pharma Drugs, One Held

Mumbai Crime: Drunk Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair In Malabar Hill

Mumbai Crime: Drunk Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair In Malabar Hill