Mumbai: Truck Mows Down 22-Year-Old Man Near Dahisar Toll Plaza; Driver Arrested | Pexels

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was killed after his bike was rammed by a mixer truck on Saturday, said the Dahisar police, adding that the driver, Ghanshaym Jadhav, 37, was arrested on the spot.

According to the FIR, the incident took place when Shoaib Khan, who drove another person's auto on a salaried basis. When the incident took place, he was headed to the spot from where his shift started.

At around 1.30am, the mixer truck and Khan's bike were moving in the same lane. The offending vehicle dashed the motorcycle from behind near Dahisar toll plaza, said an eyewitness.

The truck's front wheel ran over Khan's head, leading to serious injuries. The police near the scene took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A case has been filed against Jadhav under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).