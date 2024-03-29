 UP: Man Attempts To Mow Down Brother With Tractor After Dispute Erupts Over Land In Saharanpur; Shocking Video Goes Viral
HomeIndiaUP: Man Attempts To Mow Down Brother With Tractor After Dispute Erupts Over Land In Saharanpur; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Reports suggest that soon after the footage of the incident went viral on social media, police launched an investigation

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
In a horrifying incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, a land dispute between two brothers took a deadly turn when one brother allegedly ran a tractor over the other. The footage of the incident has surfaced on social media and is going viral. 

According to reports, a heated dispute erupted between the two brothers in Tiwaya village. Matters escalated when the altercation turned physical, with both brothers allegedly assaulting each other's families. 

The situation took a terrifying turn when, as captured in the chilling CCTV footage, the victim seen walking and talking on the phone was suddenly hit and crushed under the wheels of a tractor by his brother. However, miraculously, the victim survived the assault as at the end of the video, he can be seen emerging from beneath the tractor, limping away from the scene. As per reports, during the altercation, the brother behind the wheel attacked his sibling’s wife as well. 

Follow us on

