 Indore: Now One Can Reserve Seats At Vantage Points To Watch Gair
Indore: Now One Can Reserve Seats At Vantage Points To Watch Gair

Dist administration launches ‘Indore Gair 2024’ App for bookings

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People from across the world can now enjoy the city’s traditional Gair taken out on Rangpanchami every year. Sitting arrangements have been made for 200 guests in nine designated buildings along the Gair route for people to experience the euphoria of people playing with colour in the multicolour Gair from the balconies and terraces of these buildings. The district administration launched an App ‘Indore Gair 2024’ for these bookings.

Efforts are also being made to include Indore's Gair in the UNESCO heritage list. CM Dr Mohan Yadav is also likely to participate in the Gair for about 1.30 hours.

article-image

In a meeting held on Thursday at Smart City office, collector Asheesh Singh reviewed the preparations of the Gair with officials. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appnosys.rangpanchmi

Free booking can be done through this app by giving details such as name, mobile number and ID proof. After verification of the person's documents, he will be given a confirmation message. Arrangements for volunteers have also been made at each building. On this occasion, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Shivam Verma, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, additional commissioner Municipal Corporation Abhilash Mishra and other officials were present.

Collector inspects Gair route

Collector Asheesh Singh along with the Gair organisers and officials of the concerned departments inspected the Gair route and took stock of the preparations. He gave instructions to ensure all necessary arrangements on Gair Marg. He also directed to remove the hurdles on the route.

