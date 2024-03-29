Indore: Experts Share Perspectives On Women-Led Development

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a collaborative effort between the University Connect Hub and the Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS), a one-day conference titled "Empowering Change: Perspectives on Women-led Development" was held at the School of Economics, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday.

DAVV vice chancellor Renu Jain elucidated the University Connect Hub's mission, drawing parallels with historical figures like Devi Ahilya, emphasising effective governance and leadership without resorting to violence.

Rajendra Singh University vice chancellor Prof Akhilesh Singh shed light on linking women-led development with financial literacy, exemplifying its impact on rural areas through real-life instances.

The keynote speaker, Gen Dev Centre for Research and Innovation executive director Prof Govind Kelkar underscored the need for societal norm shifts towards economic justice and gender equality, advocating for women's empowerment through knowledge and economic opportunities.

Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development director Dr Janak Palta stressed on the need for empowering rural and tribal women for sustainable communities, emphasizing the importance of training and education for their financial independence.

Earlier In his welcome address, economics department head Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja elaborated on the various verticals of development that the University Connect Programme will focus on, along with explaining the themes and objectives of the Hub.