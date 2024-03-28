Indore: Taking Cue From Taiwan, DAVV To Set Up Centre For Semiconductor & Chip Design

DAVV delegation in Taiwan for inking MoUs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a cue from universities in Taiwan, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to set up a Microelectronics Research Centre for semiconductor and chip design on the premises of Institute of Engineering and Technology.

“It’s is going to be a state-of-art centre,” vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain told reporters on Thursday.

A five-member delegation led by VC and comprising DCDC Rajiv Dixit, IET director Sanjiv Tokekar, Dr Maya Ingle, and Dr Vaibhav Neema has lately returned from a weeklong tour of Taiwan.

“We will take help from universities in Taiwan and carry out joint research at this centre,” Jain said.

The university signed MoUs with five leading universities in Taiwan mostly focusing on knowledge exchange on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and biomechatronics.

The delegation also visited the famous Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan.

Registrar Ajay Verma said that Taiwan is the hub of semiconductors so it was appropriate to reach out to universities to join forces.

Dixit stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to be the next hub of semiconductors and chip design and in line with his wish, DAVV took the lead in the state and inked MoUs with five universities there for knowledge sharing on semiconductors.

The VC stated that the university would prepare a report on takeaways from Taiwan tour and submit the same to State government.

Varsity to help in getting jobs in Taiwan

The VC stated that the university would join “Taiwan-India Talent Connect” scheme of Indian government and ensure that students under the wings of DAVV get jobs in the country in East Asia. In collaboration with universities in Taiwan, DAVV is going to have student and faculty exchange programmes, seminars etc. The university is also going to launch a certificate course on the main languages spoken in Taiwan to enhance employability of its students in the East Asia country.