Indore: Elevated Corridor Soil, Rock Testing Reaches Indira Gandhi Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the 7.4km elevated corridor from Navlakha to LIG Square, soil and rocks will have to be tested at a total of 60 places. Now, the testing work has reached till Indira Gandhi Square.

The officials concerned said that testing has been done at several places with three machines at MR-9 intersection and Navlakha Square. The testing will also be conducted on the area where the three arms of the corridor will be built. It is believed that most of the testing work will be completed in March and the remaining would be concluded by April.

After receiving the reports of the samples, the PWD will prepare to start the work of the elevated bridge from April.

The officials said that at present, the testing is being conducted with more than five machines. Till now, the work is being done from near LIG Square till GPO.

At present, samples of soil and rocks have been taken from several places and sent to the lab for testing. After testing the quality of soil and rocks it can be decided to what depth the pillars to be built for the bridge.

According to the PWD officials, the contractor company is going to bring more boring machines to speed up the testing work.