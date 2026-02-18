Nashik: AIMA Issues Strong Warning To Officials Over Delayed Infrastructure Works | Sourced

Nashik: Concerned authorities have assured that basic infrastructure facilities in the Ambad Industrial Estate will be provided on priority. During a coordination meeting held with various government agencies, office-bearers of the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) warned that officials failing to complete work within the stipulated time will not be spared.



The meeting was organised to discuss solutions to long-pending infrastructure issues in coordination with officials from MIDC, MNGL, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), MSEB, and the Transport Department. AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, Vice President Jitendra Aher, General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan, Dilip Wagh, Avinash Bodke, and senior officials from various departments were present on the dais.



During the meeting, AIMA representatives strongly raised several pressing concerns. Key issues discussed included low and irregular water pressure in MIDC H Sector, valve and diameter repairs, pre-monsoon drainage cleaning, and waterlogging in the Gangamai area. Municipal officials assured that immediate attention would be given to these matters.

AIMA office-bearers also demanded immediate resolution of road conditions and other fundamental issues affecting industrial units within the estate. Expressing strong dissatisfaction, they questioned why entrepreneurs, despite paying all taxes on time, are forced to face such difficulties. Municipal officials responded that funds have been sanctioned for road repairs, pothole filling, and resurfacing work and that the work will commence shortly.



Additional concerns raised included sector-wise cleanliness drives, removal of garbage heaps, action against encroachments outside industrial compounds, regulation of scrap and meat shops, immediate replacement of cables near the IT sector, reduction of load on overloaded feeders, and ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Frequent power outages in the NICE (Satpur) area were also highlighted during the meeting.