Pune: Climate Kranti to empower youth to become Green Entrepreneurs; check details of fellowship here | File/ Representative image

Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) launched its flagship Climate Kranti Fellowship campaign to ignite the spirit of green entrepreneurship and empower youth to take bold steps towards transforming India into a green economy. Phase-1 of the campaign will see the rolling out of a pilot in Pune. This pilot will support over 1000 students from 50 colleges in their journey to become green entrepreneurs.

The programme will be kicked off with the opening ceremony at MIT World Peace University, Pune, where students will witness an action-packed agenda of inspiring talks by green entrepreneurs, knowledge workshops, and peer networking.

Roadmap for students

Selected students will then be offered in-depth courses on the green economy, entrepreneurial mindsets, building business plans, etc. in a hybrid model with inspirational faculty and mentors from the world of climate change and entrepreneurship.

They will also engage with local communities to identify specific problems and co-create solutions. At the end of the program, students will have developed their green business plan and will pitch it to a jury of experts, investors, and mentors. All selected businesses will be incubated by various partner institutions, with some seed funding possibilities.

Read Also Launched in Pune, MediCtrl Hospitals to Revolutionize Healthcare in India

GAME to help 30k students

Madan Padaki, Co-founder, of GAME said, “Climate change is real and is the fight of our lives. The next phase of progress toward net zero will be powered by the youth through innovative models and technology implementation. With this initiative, GAME aims to create the next generation of youth leaders who will develop skills to solve the most pressing challenges. The Climate Kranti campaign will certainly foster a new way of thinking - an entrepreneurial mindset that will help students be meaningfully involved and become ‘climate change champions’ in their own right. Our eventual goal is to reach 30,000 students across the State of Maharashtra over the next 6 months.”

“GAME has roped JoshTalks for creating mass awareness through social media, workshops, and college partnerships. It has partnered with Wenaturalists to handhold students through the fellowship and business incubation. “Once we have completed the outreach in Maharashtra, we intend to roll this out pan-India to empower more than 1 million students to become green entrepreneurs,” said Mr Padaki.

Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME)

GAME's mission is to catalyze an India-wide entrepreneurial movement and favourable conditions for the growth of both existing and new enterprises resulting in 50 million new jobs by 2030. It is is a non-profit operating as a project under Junior Achievement India Services. For more information, visit: https://massentrepreneurship.org/