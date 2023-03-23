Pune: PCMC Administrator gives 'Mantra' to students to become entrepreneurs | PCMC

Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City in association with Sri Balaji University, Pune organized a "LAKSHYAVEDH-CRACKING THE CODE" guidance session for the students to shape their career as Startup Entrepreneurs.

The session was organised in online and offline modes. At that time Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Administrator Shekhar Singh guided the students on various points about entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the session, Singh said that students should have an entrepreneurial mindset. Highlighting the importance of the start-up ecosystem in strengthening the economy, Singh listed the qualities required to become an entrepreneur.

He also informed students about the various initiatives of PCMC for encouraging start-ups and also stated that the ecosystem plays a very important role in generating employment.