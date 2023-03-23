Aaditya Thackeray raises issue of Pune River Front Development project in assembly |

Amidst the uproar over the Mula-Mutha River Front Development (RFD) project in Pune, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has raised the issue of the proposed cutting of 6000 trees for the project.

Currently, the section of residents in Pune has united against the projects which are detrimental to the environment in the city. The Pune civic body has received flak from these environmental activists for Paud-Balbharti Ring Road and River Front Development in the city. It has been claimed that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will cut 6000 trees for the RFD Project.

Recently on March 21, hundreds of citizens turned up near Bund Garden to oppose the River Front beautification project.

Aaditya Thackeray has raised the same issue in the assembly. Informing about the same on Twitter, he wrote, "I have raised the issue of Pune’s dangerous River Front Development in the Assembly today. 6000 trees are proposed to be cut for riverfront development! While in principle, we all want river rejuvenation and riverfront development, this current plan as studied by environmentalists and urban planners, will destroy Pune’s geography, cultural history and ecology in the long run."

"It seems that there is a huge difference between the permissions sought and the on-ground work. Cutting of trees, the concretisation of the river sides and much of the river bed, barrage to hold stagnant water and submerging temples and cross-over bridges, will disturb the culture and ecology of Pune," added the former environment minister.

He also appealed to the authorities that they must hear out the environmentalists and urban planners raising these issues fairly and take a firm call. "Cutting trees does not mean development. But it seems to be the only definition for this illegal Govt. Pune’s riverfront can be developed by protecting its river and ecology better," he added.

There are three rivers passing through the Pune Municipal Corporation area namely Mula, Mutha and Mula-Mutha, with an approximate total length of 44 km and widths varying from 80mts to 250mts. The rivers have become largely inaccessible from the city and are no longer seen as assets to the city. The city has turned its back on these rivers. In order to cope with these current issues and create a meaningful public realm along the rivers, Pune Municipal Corporation has instigated a comprehensive project - Mula, Mutha and Mula-Mutha Riverfront Development Project in the entire Pune Municipal corporation area.

It should be noted that Thackeray was at the forefront of the citizens' movement against the state government’s decision to construct a Metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

In the Aarey forest, often termed the city’s ‘green lung’, located in Goregaon western suburb, some 300 different varieties of flora and fauna are found, including a large number of leopards.

Green activists have been vehemently opposing the cutting of trees in Aarey for the car shed.