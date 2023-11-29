 Raj Thackeray Flays Maharashtra Govt Over Marathi Signboard Issue: 'They Talk About Balasaheb Thackeray's Ideology, But Do Not Follow It'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRaj Thackeray Flays Maharashtra Govt Over Marathi Signboard Issue: 'They Talk About Balasaheb Thackeray's Ideology, But Do Not Follow It'

Raj Thackeray Flays Maharashtra Govt Over Marathi Signboard Issue: 'They Talk About Balasaheb Thackeray's Ideology, But Do Not Follow It'

The Supreme Court earlier gave shopkeepers and other commercial establishments in the state a two-month deadline to install signboards in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters. The deadline ended on November 25

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday criticised the state government for "failing" to implement a Supreme Court directive on installing Marathi signboards on shop and other establishments, and claimed the ruling coalition pays just "lip service" to Marathi and Hindutva issues.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the state government talks about ideologies of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, but never follows them.

Replying to a question related to MNS agitation for Marathi signboards on shops and various other commercial establishments, Thackeray said despite a Supreme Court order on the matter, the state government has "failed" to implement it.

Read Also
₹85 Fine For Pune Metro's Ticketless Passengers
article-image

"Our government pays just lip service to Marathi and Hindutva issues. They talk about ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray, but do not follow or act on them. Despite a court order on the Marathi signboard issue, they have been unable to implement it. When I asked them to remove loudspeakers atop mosques, that time also they did not do so," said the MNS leader.

The Supreme Court earlier gave shopkeepers and other commercial establishments in the state a two-month deadline to install signboards in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters. The deadline ended on November 25.

As per the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) Rules, 2018, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, respectively, the signboards of establishments must be in Marathi.

Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Vows To Agitate For Mahatma Phule National Memorial; See...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: First Batch Of NDA's Women Cadets To Take Part In Passing Out Parade On Thursday; WATCH LIVE...

Pune: First Batch Of NDA's Women Cadets To Take Part In Passing Out Parade On Thursday; WATCH LIVE...

Pune Lok Sabha Elections: Vasant More Scheduled To Meet Raj Thackeray In Mumbai Next Week

Pune Lok Sabha Elections: Vasant More Scheduled To Meet Raj Thackeray In Mumbai Next Week

Pune: President Murmu To Visit NDA For Review Of Passing Out Parade Of 145th Course

Pune: President Murmu To Visit NDA For Review Of Passing Out Parade Of 145th Course

Pune: Katraj Zoo Sees Surge In Online Ticket Bookings

Pune: Katraj Zoo Sees Surge In Online Ticket Bookings

Raj Thackeray Flays Maharashtra Govt Over Marathi Signboard Issue: 'They Talk About Balasaheb...

Raj Thackeray Flays Maharashtra Govt Over Marathi Signboard Issue: 'They Talk About Balasaheb...