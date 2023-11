Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

The Pune Metro declared a fine of ₹85 for passengers found travelling without tickets. Through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Pune Metro conveyed, "A penalty of ₹85 will be charged if a passenger is found without a ticket."

Additionally, Pune Metro recently updated its policy, requiring passengers to commence their journey within 20 minutes of purchasing a ticket from the originating station. Exceeding this timeframe will result in a penalty of ₹10 per hour, up to a maximum of ₹50.