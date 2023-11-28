 Pune: Man Shoots Pet Dog With Pellet Gun In Hadapsar, Case Registered
HomePunePune: Man Shoots Pet Dog With Pellet Gun In Hadapsar, Case Registered

Pune: Man Shoots Pet Dog With Pellet Gun In Hadapsar, Case Registered

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Hadapsar police have filed a case against Ali Riyaz Thawer, a resident of Kiran Enclave, Lokmangal Society, Manjari, Hadapsar, for shooting a pet dog with a pellet gun. Priti Vikas Agarwal, the dog's owner, lodged the complaint.

The incident took place on November 21 near the society premises. Agarwal's dog, Bouncy, was sitting on the road within the society when Thawer discharged his pellet gun, causing severe injury to the pet. The dog became disabled due to the pellets that penetrated its body.

Thawer has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the police are actively investigating the case.

