Pune: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Vows To Agitate For Mahatma Phule National Memorial; See Photos

Pune: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Vows To Agitate For Mahatma Phule National Memorial

Maharashtra Minister and Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Founder Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the construction of a national memorial dedicated to social reformer Mahatma Phule.

Paying tribute to Phule on his death anniversary, Bhujbal visited the Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune's Ganj Peth and warned that there would be no option but agitation if the necessary funds were not allocated for the memorial's construction.

Indirectly alluding to the Maratha reservation protests, Bhujbal stated, "There seems to be an emergence of a new caste system in the state. I am not against any society. Every society has the right to fight for its rights. However, we will not be silent if our rights are trampled upon. We have the right to fight for our rights, just as any other community has."

