 Pune's Zika Virus Tally Rises To 73
Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Pune's Zika Virus Tally Rises To 73

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 73 cases of the Zika virus in the city since June. According to data from PMC officials, seven cases were reported on Wednesday, while no new cases were recorded on Thursday. So far, four senior citizens with pre-existing health conditions have died after being infected by the Zika virus.

On Wednesday, a total of seven pregnant women tested positive for the virus, bringing the state's count of pregnant women positive for Zika to 37. The health department has stated that they are closely monitoring pregnant women who have tested positive for the virus.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, Assistant Health Officer, PMC, said, "We are closely monitoring the Zika cases, and there is nothing to worry about. No positive cases were recorded on Thursday. The tally has reached 73. Regular screening is being conducted, and we are taking strict action if any mosquito breeding grounds are found."

From January 2024 until August 7, a total of 1,409 samples were collected from pregnant women, with 81 of those collected on August 7. Statewide, 1,594 samples have been collected, of which 83 were collected on August 7, and 88 samples have tested positive. A total of 1,74,729 houses in the state have been surveyed, with 7,814 of those surveyed on August 7.

According to data shared by the PMC, a total population of 6,88,572 has been screened, and 1,74,717 houses were inspected for mosquito breeding grounds, of which 3,745 were found to be contaminated. Additionally, 5,30,783 utensils were examined, with 25,476 found to be contaminated.

