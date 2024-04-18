Pune's Military Institute Of Technology Hosts Olympic Gold Medalist Mervyn Fernandes (PHOTOS)

Pune's Military Institute Of Technology Hosts Olympic Gold Medalist Mervyn Fernandes |

Mervyn Fernandes, an Olympic gold medalist and Arjuna awardee, was invited by the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Girinagar, Pune, to felicitate sports award winners among staff and student officers of the DSTSC-06 & NTSC-42.

Fernandes spent an exhilarating day engaging with future military leaders during his chat, providing a unique opportunity for the military leadership and families to glean insights from the Olympian's illustrious career and unparalleled dedication to the sport.

During the session, Fernandes shared personal anecdotes from his remarkable career, highlighting the importance of perseverance, teamwork, passion, and sacrifice in achieving goals. Young military leaders were enthralled as they listened to his journey from humble beginnings to the grand stage of the Olympics.

Representing India in three Olympics (1980, 1984, and 1988), Fernandes famously won the gold medal in 1980 at Moscow. His other accolades include silver medals during the Asian Games of 1978 and 1982. He was awarded the Arjuna Award by the Government of India in 1992.

Air Vice Marshal Vivek Singh Blouria, Commandant MILIT, thanked the legendary Olympian for his visit to the Military Institute of Technology, Pune, and for sharing his inspirational journey with officers of the three Armed Forces and their families.