WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Wearing 'Swiggy' Uniform, Assailants Attempt To Shoot Builder On Pune's JM Road In Broad Daylight | Video Screengrab

In a startling incident, two assailants, purportedly wearing uniforms of the food delivery company Swiggy, attempted to shoot a builder on Pune's Jangali Maharaj Road in broad daylight on Tuesday. The CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | #Pune: Two Men In 'Swiggy' Uniform Attempt To Shoot Builder In Broad Daylight On JM Road #PuneNews #Crime pic.twitter.com/xhfnIqJOn3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 18, 2024

According to information received, at around 3:30 pm, the two assailants on a motorcycle made an attempt to shoot Dheeraj Argade, a builder. Both assailants brandished pistols and tried to shoot Argade twice, but the firearms failed to discharge. Subsequently, the assailants fled the scene.

A case has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station. Upon receiving the report, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sainath Thombare, and Senior Police Inspector Chandrasekhar Sawant visited the site. Gill confirmed that the case is currently under investigation.

Argade is the owner of DS Argade Promoters and Builders, a construction and real estate firm, with its office located in Argade Heights, opposite Modern School on Jangali Maharaj Road.