VIDEOS: Supriya Sule Pays Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar In Pune Before Filing Nomination Papers

VIDEO: Supriya Sule Pays Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar In Pune Before Filing Nomination Papers | Video Screengrab

Ahead of filing her nomination papers from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Pune.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP sitting MP and candidate from Baramati, Supriya Sule pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar ahead of filing her nomination papers today.



Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been filed by NCP against NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule from…

Sule is contesting against her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking before filing her nomination papers, Sule said that this is a battle of ideas, and she is confident that after seeing her work, the public will stand with her.

"I contest elections to serve the country. I have always worked within the framework of the Constitution. A leader always has to lead from the front and has very little time for emotions. I don't watch this as a contest. This is a battle of ideas. After seeing my work and my merit, I am confident that the public will stand with me. The biggest problem in this constituency is water. So I think the administration needs to pay more attention to this drought today," she said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP sitting MP and candidate from Baramati, Supriya Sule to file her nomination papers today.



She says, "After seeing my work, my merit, I am confident that the public will definitely stand with me...The biggest problem in this constituency is water.…

Earlier today, Sunetra Pawar, accompanied by Ajit Pawar, offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune. She will also file her nomination papers today.

The Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family, with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from here.

Baramati will go to vote in phase 3 on May 7.