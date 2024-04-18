Pune: SWAC Commander Narmdeshwar Tiwari Arrives At Lohegaon Air Force Station For Inspection, Flies Su-30 Sortie (PHOTOS) |

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC), along with Richa Tiwari, President of the Air Force Families Welfare Association (AFFWA Regional), arrived at the Air Force Station in Pune's Lohegaon on Monday for an inspection visit. They were received by Air Commodore Shekhar Yadav, the Air Officer Commanding at Air Force Station Pune, and Sonu Yadav, President of AFFWA (Local).

During his visit, the AOC-in-C received detailed briefings on the station's activities and operational readiness from the Air Officer Commanding. Subsequently, the Air Marshal conducted inspections of various operational installations of the station, including fighter and missile squadrons, maintenance facilities, and radar units, assessing their battle readiness. He also undertook a sortie on a Su-30 aircraft.

On Tuesday, the Air Marshal reviewed a ceremonial parade comprising officers and airmen from various units and formations based at AFS Pune. He praised the station personnel for their role in safeguarding the western skies of the nation. Additionally, he highlighted future challenges for the Indian Air Force and advised all air warriors to maintain physical fitness and mental agility for operational readiness, remaining ever vigilant to meet any security challenges. He also inspected various messes and billets to ensure the living conditions of personnel, particularly for Agniveer (women).

During her visit, Richa Tiwari interacted with the sanginis of the station and visited various AFFWA ventures, including play schools and the Umeed Asha Kiran School. She lauded the efforts of AFFWA in providing support and guidance to families of air warriors, organising various welfare activities, and implementing schemes for the wellbeing of Air Force personnel and their families.