Pune's Final Voter Turnout Stands At 53.54%, Maval At 54.87%, Shirur At 54.16% |

The District Infomation Office released the final voter turnout for the Pune, Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.

As per provisional figures provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday evening, Pune had recorded a voter turnout of 51.25%, which has now risen to 53.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Pune recorded a voter turnout of 49.89%.

The Kasba Peth Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout of 59.24%, followed by 55.47% in Parvati, 53.13% in Pune Cantonment, 50.67% in Shivajinagar, 51.71% in Vadgaon Sheri, and 52.43% in Kothrud.

Out of the 20,61,276 voters (10,57,877 male, 10,03,075 female and 324 others), 11,03,678 voted (5,84,511 male, 5,19,078 female and 89 others). The voting percentage of males was 55.25%, females was 51.75% and others was 27.47%.

The elections in Pune were marred by a few controversies too. Pune City Congress chief Arvind Shinde claimed that someone already voted in his name at a polling booth in Rasta Peth. He said that when he reached the voting booth at Saint Mira's English Medium School, he was surprised to find that although his name was on the voters' list, someone had already cast the vote. Shinde said that after finding out, he raised an objection about this and was later allowed to vote using the "tender vote" process through ballot papers.

Besides, many found their names missing from the list. Former Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik's wife, Madhubala, was one among them. "While my son and I were able to vote, my 72-year-old wife's name was found deleted from the voters' list. When we brought this to the attention of the official there, he said that there was nothing he could do to help," ACM Naik said.

Meanwhile, in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, out of the six Assembly segments, Uran recorded the highest voter turnout — 67.07%, followed by 61.40% in Karjat, 55.42% in Maval, 52.20% in Chinchwad, 50.55% in Pimpri, and 50.05% in Panvel. Overall, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 54.87%, significantly lower than 2019’s 59.59%.

Shirur, on the other hand, recorded a voter turnout of 54.16%, significantly lower than 2019’s 59.44%. The Ambegaon Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout — 62.95%, followed by 58.16% in Junnar, 57.76% in Khed-Alandi, 56.91% in Shirur, 49.41% in Bhosari and 47.71% in Hadapsar.