Pune's Fergusson College Students Drive Voter Engagement Efforts - PHOTOS INSIDE | X/@Info_Pune

The youth of Pune district have taken the initiative in voter awareness campaigns aimed at boosting voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Fergusson College engaged with new voters and citizens in the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, urging them to participate in the electoral process.

As part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, students conducted awareness sessions with college students and citizens at various locations in Shivajinagar, including Vaidya Vasahat Manjalkar Chowk, Golandaz Chowk, Health Camp Pandavnagar, Gujalwadi, Wadarwadi, and Maruti Mandir. They provided information on how to search for names in the electoral roll using QR codes.

These sessions were also conducted at multiple locations such as Kalakar Katta, Goodluck Chowk, Rupali Hotel, Vaishali Hotel, Fergusson College Main Entrance, Hotel Anna, Apte Road, Tukaram Paduka Chowk, Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, Lalit Mahal Hotel, Agriculture College Chowk, Deccan Gymkhana Bus Stop, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan over the past two days.

During these interactions, approximately 840 citizens were engaged by the students.

Additionally, a meeting was held with Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the Deccan area to encourage voter registration and participation. Women from SHGs and their family members in the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency were educated about the voting process, and they took an oath to vote. The attendees were urged to actively participate in the electoral process and encourage other women to exercise their voting rights. A similar meeting was also organised at Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan School in Bopodi.