Who Is Rajendra Bhosale? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Municipal Commissioner |

The Maharashtra government announced on Friday the appointment of Rajendra Bhosale, a 2008-batch IAS officer, as the new commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). This decision came a day before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates.

Bhosale will succeed Vikram Kumar, who has been assigned the role of additional metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Previously, Bhosale served as the district collector of Mumbai Suburban since February of last year. His experience includes holding positions such as chief executive officer of the Sangli Zilla Parishad and district collector in Ahmednagar and Solapur. Additionally, he served as the Additional Divisional Commissioner of Pune division for eight months in 2020.

Vikram Kumar, a 2004-batch IAS officer, assumed the role of PMC commissioner in July 2020, later transitioning to the position of administrator on March 15, 2022. Prior to his tenure at PMC, Kumar served as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner.

In recent months, the state government has made several significant appointments. Amitesh Kumar replaced Reetesh Kumar as the new Pune Police Commissioner, Suhas Diwase succeeded Rajesh Deshmukh as the district collector of Pune, and Chandrashekhar Pulkundwar took over from Saurabh Rao as the Divisional Commissioner.