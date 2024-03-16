 Pune's Iftar Extravaganza: A Feast For The Senses - PHOTOS INSIDE
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune's Iftar Extravaganza: A Feast For The Senses - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune's Iftar Extravaganza: A Feast For The Senses - PHOTOS INSIDE

From families seeking a communal dining experience to food enthusiasts embarking on culinary adventures, there's something for everyone at the Iftar stalls

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Pune's Iftar Extravaganza: A Feast For The Senses - PHOTOS INSIDE | Anand Chaini

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe a period of fasting from sunrise to sunset, culminating in the breaking of the fast with a special meal known as Iftar. In Pune, this tradition is celebrated with gusto, as bustling food stalls pop up across the city, offering a tantalising array of culinary delights.

From Kausar Baug in Kondhwa to MG Road in Camp, these Iftar stalls become vibrant hubs of activity as the sun sets. The aroma of sizzling kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and sweet treats fills the air, drawing in crowds from all walks of life.

Despite the concerns surrounding hygiene, the allure of these stalls is undeniable. From families seeking a communal dining experience to food enthusiasts embarking on culinary adventures, there's something for everyone at the Iftar stalls.

Priya Sharma, an IT professional, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "I have been visiting the Iftar food stalls in Pune for the past five years with friends and colleagues. The food is simply delicious, especially the phirni."

Similarly, Mohit Chauhan, a banker, expressed his delight, saying, "As a lover of non-vegetarian cuisine, I eagerly anticipate visiting the food stalls every year with my family. The warmth and hospitality of the vendors add to the experience."

Echoing this sentiment, Kishor Seth, an engineer, remarked, "During Ramadan, I make it a tradition to explore Iftar stalls every Sunday. I enjoy inviting others to join me on these culinary adventures, sampling delights from various locations across Pune—all equally delicious."

Must-try delicacies during Iftar:

Haleem, Khichda, Chicken Samosa, Mutton Rolls, Sheekh Kebabs, Biryani, Mutton Dalcha, Mutton Cutlet, Mawa Jalebi, Tahura, Phirni, Malpua

Read Also
Railways Announce Holi Special Trains From Pune To Danapur, Gorakhpur, And Muzaffarpur
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Iftar Extravaganza: A Feast For The Senses - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune's Iftar Extravaganza: A Feast For The Senses - PHOTOS INSIDE

Nashik: Adgaon Truck Terminal Issue Resolved After Minister's Intervention

Nashik: Adgaon Truck Terminal Issue Resolved After Minister's Intervention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NWMC Saves ₹3 Crore Due To Absence Of Corporators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NWMC Saves ₹3 Crore Due To Absence Of Corporators

WATCH: Three Leopards Roam Streets Of Junnar In Pune Together

WATCH: Three Leopards Roam Streets Of Junnar In Pune Together

Lok Sabha Polls: Bent On Contesting From Baramati, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare Says...

Lok Sabha Polls: Bent On Contesting From Baramati, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare Says...