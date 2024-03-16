Pune's Iftar Extravaganza: A Feast For The Senses - PHOTOS INSIDE | Anand Chaini

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe a period of fasting from sunrise to sunset, culminating in the breaking of the fast with a special meal known as Iftar. In Pune, this tradition is celebrated with gusto, as bustling food stalls pop up across the city, offering a tantalising array of culinary delights.

From Kausar Baug in Kondhwa to MG Road in Camp, these Iftar stalls become vibrant hubs of activity as the sun sets. The aroma of sizzling kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and sweet treats fills the air, drawing in crowds from all walks of life.

Despite the concerns surrounding hygiene, the allure of these stalls is undeniable. From families seeking a communal dining experience to food enthusiasts embarking on culinary adventures, there's something for everyone at the Iftar stalls.

Priya Sharma, an IT professional, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "I have been visiting the Iftar food stalls in Pune for the past five years with friends and colleagues. The food is simply delicious, especially the phirni."

Similarly, Mohit Chauhan, a banker, expressed his delight, saying, "As a lover of non-vegetarian cuisine, I eagerly anticipate visiting the food stalls every year with my family. The warmth and hospitality of the vendors add to the experience."

Echoing this sentiment, Kishor Seth, an engineer, remarked, "During Ramadan, I make it a tradition to explore Iftar stalls every Sunday. I enjoy inviting others to join me on these culinary adventures, sampling delights from various locations across Pune—all equally delicious."

Must-try delicacies during Iftar:

Haleem, Khichda, Chicken Samosa, Mutton Rolls, Sheekh Kebabs, Biryani, Mutton Dalcha, Mutton Cutlet, Mawa Jalebi, Tahura, Phirni, Malpua