Railways Announce Holi Special Trains From Pune To Danapur, Gorakhpur, And Muzaffarpur |

Railways have announced the operation of Holi special trains to accommodate the increased passenger traffic during the festive season from Pune to northern states.

Here are the details:

1) Pune-Danapur-Pune (2 Trips)

- Train No. 01471 will depart from Pune at 6:30am on March 21, 2024, and arrive at Danapur at 11:40am the next day.

- Train No. 01472 will depart from Danapur at 1:30pm on March 22, 2024, and reach Pune at 7:45pm the following day.

Halts: Hadapsar (for 01471 only), Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaye Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: Total 23 ICF Coaches including One AC-3 Tier, 20 Sleeper Class, Two General Second Class, and Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van.

2) Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune (2 Trips)

- Train No. 01431 will depart from Pune at 4:15pm on March 22, 2024, and reach Gorakhpur at 9:00pm the next day.

- Train No. 01432 will depart from Gorakhpur at 11:25pm on March 23, 2024, and arrive at Pune at 6:25am on the third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangna Rani Laxmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur Junction, Basti, and Khalilabad.

Composition: Total 23 ICF Coaches including One AC-3 Tier, 20 Sleeper Class, Two General Second Class, and Luggage cum Guard Brake Van.

3) Pune–Muzaffarpur–Pune (6 Trips)

- Train No. 05290 will depart from Pune at 6:30am on every Monday from March 25, 2024, to April 8, 2024, and arrive at Muzaffarpur at 3:15pm the next day.

- Train No. 05289 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 9:15pm on every Saturday from March 23, 2024, to April 6, 2024, and reach Pune at 5:35am on the third day.

Halts: Hadapsar, Daund Card Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Patliputra, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaye Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, and Hajipur.

Composition: Total 21 LHB Coaches including 05 AC-2 Tier, 14 AC-3 Tier, and Two Generator car cum Guard’s brake vans.

Booking for Train No 01471 and 1431 will open on March 16, 2024, and for Train No.05290 is already open at all Computerized Reservation Centres and on www.irctc.co.in website. Passengers are advised to check detailed timings of stoppages on www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.