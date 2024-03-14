PHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From Followers

By: Aakash Singh | March 14, 2024
Murlidhar Mohol seeks blessings from Pune's Kasba Ganpati before beginning his Lok Sabha campaign
Bharatiya Janata Party named Mohol as its Pune Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming general elections yesterday
He shared a hug with Dipak Mankar, the NCP (AP) city president, at the temple
Mohol expresses gratitude for BJP's nomination despite lacking a political background
Mohol's candidacy signifies BJP's focus on grassroots party workers for the Lok Sabha polls
Mohol, a former city mayor, brings a Maratha representation to BJP's candidate lineup
Mohol's political journey began three decades ago as a BJP member, rising from a city corporator to mayor
Mohol's familial roots trace back to Mulshi, where his father sought better opportunities for his family