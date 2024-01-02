Pune's BT Kavade Road To Bharat Forge Closed From Jan 6-8 For Railway Overbridge Girder Installation

Representational Image | FPJ

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that the road from BT Kavade Road, Thopte Chowk, to Bharat Forge Company, will be closed from January 6 to January 8 for girder installation on the railway overbridge in Ghorpadi.

In response, the civic body and traffic police have arranged alternative routes for commuters during this period. Light vehicles are advised to use BT Kawade Road towards BJ Shirke Company and the Vatar Mala area. Officials specify that heavy vehicles will not be permitted on the alternative route.

A press release from the PMC stated, “The ongoing work on the railway overbridge in Ghorpadi includes the launch of a girder between January 6 and January 9. In light of this, the road towards Bharat Forge will be closed for three days."

100 booked for drunk driving

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijay Magar on Tuesday disclosed that Pune Police registered cases against 100 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol during New Year celebrations, with Pimpri-Chinchwad reporting 322 similar cases.



Additionally, 410 motorists faced charges for various traffic violations, as outlined by Magar. Last year, 271 individuals encountered charges for similar offenses, 121 within Pune.



For this year's New Year's Eve, the Pune traffic police monitored major roads, taking action at 27 spots, while Pimpri-Chinchwad police conducted interventions at 30 locations.



The usage of breathalysers was curtailed during the New Year's Eve celebrations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, breathalysers were used to detect alcohol levels in drivers' breath, deploying single-use tubes to prevent COVID-19 transmission.



The police's traffic branch orchestrated a campaign against drunk driving on New Year's Eve, ensuring special safety measures due to the persistent threat of COVID-19.