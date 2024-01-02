VIDEOS: Punekars Queue Up At Petrol Pumps; Association Says Truckers Strike Won't Affect Supply In Pune And Pimpri Chinchwad |

In response to the ongoing truckers' strike causing queues at petrol pumps in Pune, Ali Daruwala, spokesperson for the All India Petrol Dealers Association, assured the public that all petrol pumps would remain operational. Despite the stir, Daruwala stated that the truckers' strike would not impact the supply of petrol and diesel in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Watch the videos here:

Condition of almost every petrol pump in Pune today..

Line in the video is longer than in the video.

Place : Kulkarni petrol pump, Alka Chowk, Pune. Time 11:58 pm#ModiHaiToMumkinHai 😍 pic.twitter.com/jjNctTQgsm — Parag Deshmukh (@PD16022017) January 1, 2024

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson for the All India Petrol Dealers Association, assured the public that all petrol pumps would remain operational.

Ali Daruwala, Spokesperson for the All India Petrol Dealers Association said that all petrol pumps will remain operational. Also, transporters’ strike will not impact petrol and diesel supply in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.pic.twitter.com/9TJOrgGT2z — Pune City Life (@PuneCityLife) January 2, 2024

Truckers' protest

The Maharashtra government's Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Protection Department has requested the police to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders in the market. The truckers' protest is against the stringent provisions in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, where drivers causing serious accidents through negligent driving may face up to 10 years in jail or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Expressing concern about the strike's potential impact on the supply chain, the department wrote to all police commissioners and superintendents of police. The state-level coordinator for the oil industry in Maharashtra sought intervention to resolve the impasse, emphasizing the disruption caused by striking drivers and petroleum product transporters at the Mumbai refinery.

The letter highlighted the hindrance in dispatching LPG cylinders to the market due to packed lorry drivers participating in the strike. Similar issues were observed with other petroleum products like petrol, diesel, and kerosene. In response to the strike's effects, the Food, Civil Supply department requested the police to take necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted supply of these essential products.

The department also urged appropriate action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against drivers and transporters causing interruptions in the supply of petroleum products. Additionally, it emphasized the expectation for truckers to avoid untoward incidents and refrain from causing law and order problems during the strike.