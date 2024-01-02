Pune Money Heist: ₹3 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Stolen From Ravivar Peth Shop; Watch Video

Pune Money Heist: ₹3 Crore Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From Ravivar Peth Shop; Watch Video |

In a shocking incident reported from the Raviwar Peth area in Pune, an unidentified employee of a jewellery shop is alleged to have stolen gold jewellery worth ₹3 crore. The incident occurred on the night of December 31, as revealed by the police.

Following the incident, the owner of the jewellery store in Farashkhana police station lodged a complaint on Monday, highlighting the theft of valuable gold items. The police have booked an unknown individual in connection with the case. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, authorities are casting suspicion on both current and former employees, as there was no sign of forced entry into the shop.

No forced entry was found

Senior Police Inspector Dada Chuddpa provided details, stating, "The theft took place at Raj Casting shop in Raviwar Peth around midnight on December 31. Intriguingly, no forced entry was found; instead, it seems an unknown person made a duplicate key to access the shop. Our investigation, based on CCTV footage, indicates that two individuals arrived first, followed by another person entering the shop. Unfortunately, their faces were covered, making identification challenging. Our team is actively pursuing the investigation."

Chuddpa added, "The stolen items include gold jewelry valued at ₹3.03 Crore, weighing 5.3 kg, along with ₹10 lakh 93 thousand in cash."

This comes days after, Lashkar Police apprehended a gang of thieves from Bihar who were plotting to rob the Sarafi Pedhi (jewellery market) in the Camp area.



The arrest took place near Bishop's School, and those apprehended include Arman Kamal Gwala (25 years old), Sumeet Kumar alias Rahul Kumar Ram Singh Yadav (30 years old), and Sonukumar Ramnath Yadav (25 years old), all residents of Bihar.