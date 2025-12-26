Pune's 2026 Transport Roadmap: Purandar Airport Construction To Begin, PMPML Fleet To Grow By 1,500 Buses, Lohegaon Terminal Renovation |

Looking forward to in the transportation sector in 2026, Pune can expect the commencement of the construction of the new Pune airport in Purandar in the second quarter. an increase of 1,500 buses in the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) fleet, and a renovated old terminal at the currently functional Pune International Airport in Lohegaon.



Purandar airport

Long-delayed airport at Purandar, facing opposition from villagers for a decade now, has gained momentum. The Pune administration informed that 96 per cent of the farmers gave consent fromfor land acquisition, and the land survey has also been completed.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi told the Indian Express, “Next year, we can expect completion of land acquisition within the first quarter. And by the second quarter, we can expect the start of the actual construction. Most of the conditions of the farmers have been met; now, just the question of the amount per acre is being discussed.”

Dudi added that the topographical features of the land do not pose much of a hurdle for construction. “We don’t have to cut any mountain or any deviation of a river stream. So, excavation and development works will complete swiftly. We might be able to complete the Purandar airport in around 3.5 years after beginning of the construction.”

PMPML to increase bus fleet

Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) Pankaj Deore said that the PMPML will increase its bus fleet from 2,000 to 3,500 by April-May next year, as it is struggling with its current fleet to serve increasing number of commuters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“In April-May, 2026, The PM-E drive phase-wise delivery will begin. Though the final declaration is not done yet, but we can expect 200-300 buses in April-May. Also, we have given a work order of 1,000 CNG buses to Leyland and Tata. These are 800 buses of 12 metres and 200 9-metre long buses, expecting the delivery by April-May. Additionally, 500 buses that are waiting will also be inducted,” said Deore.

With around 500 buses expected to be scrapped, the fleet will increase from 2,000 to 3,500 by April-May. Moreover, Deore assured that unlike Mumbai, no issues of delays in bus deliveries were anticipated in Pune.

Lohegaon Airport

In March 2025, the old terminal building was put under renovation and all operations were shifted to the new Pune International Airport terminal building in Lohegaon.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said, “Almost 60 per cent of renovation work at the arrival area of the old airport terminal has been completed, and the remaining work is scheduled to be completed by March 2026. We hope that the renovation gets complete by March 31. Following which, regulatory bodies tender an approval, and it will be put into operation.”

Currently, 10 boarding gates are operational at the airport, and two more will be added with the opening of the old terminal. The renovated old terminal building will have 14 additional check-in counters, a security hold area with three x-ray machines, and two additional boarding gates. The new terminal currently has 34 check-in counters, and the renovated terminal will take the total up to 48.

Dhoke further added, “Additional counters will be helpful when there is a sudden surge of passengers and will avoid unnecessary crowding. The two boarding gates will be remote-based with bus boarding. The regulatory approval takes hardly 1-1.5 months. It might happen before that as well. We will try our best to make the terminal operational by April-end.”