Punekars to get free petrol till Metro becomes fully functional | @thedarkrebel/ Twitter

Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-kilometre route from Vanaz to Garware and Pimpri to Phugewadi. However, the metro work in Pune is going at a snail’s pace creating traffic snarls in the city.

Residents too are unhappy as none of the long routes proposed was operational yet.

To help Punekars, the government has taken the decision to give petrol free to Punekars till the Metro becomes fully functional in the city. The order has been issued on Friday on this.

This decision will ease the pain of Punekars who get stuck in traffic and because of that have to pay thousands at petrol pumps to refill their tanks again.

Read Also Pune metro removes barricades for smooth flow of traffic

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, about the decision, a commuter named Shubhangi said, "It is great news and the decision will save lakhs of rupees of which Punekars spend on Petrol."

"After this decision of giving free Petrol, I am eagerly waiting for the day when the government will take Pune traffic police off-road to resolve the traffic issue in the city," she added. Shubhangi travels every day from Wakad to Senapati Bapat Road and spends half of her day in traffic.

Pawan who travels on Nagar road every day said that the government should cover the roads with pandals so as to protect Punekars who will be stuck in traffic in the scorching heat.

"At present, Nagar road is congested due to traffic because of metro work and it will be a delightful experience to commute on such a covered road in the shade provided by the government." He added that it will be great if the corporation puts coolers on road for the people who will get stuck in traffic.

(Disclaimer: This news is purely for entertainment purposes. We mean no harm. No real person was interviewed in making this FAKE NEWS/MEME on the occasion of April Fool's Day. To sum up Punekars - Don't be happy, THIS IS AN APRIL FOOL'S DAY PRANK )

Read Also Good news for Punekars! Chandani Chowk flyover to be inaugurated on Maharashtra Day