WATCH: Bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road at Pune's Chandni Chowk, MP Supriya Sule seeks help from cops |

Punekars on Friday again got stuck in another traffic jam at Chandni Chowk. The videos and photos of traffic snarl were put up by netizens including Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Twitter. The MP appealed to Pune Traffic Police to help residents. She also posted a video, wherein one could see bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road at Chandni Chowk.

Traffic increased due to diversion of heavy vehicles to Chandni Chowk?

Recently, the heavy vehicles entering the city were diverted to this area to avoid traffic jams in the University Chowk area.

This comes, two days after the Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh reviewed the work of the Chandni Chowk flyover. He directed to make proper planning to complete the final phase of the work being done at the square by the end of April.

At present, the commuters in the area are troubled due to ongoing project work and the frequent traffic jams in the area and they want the project to be ready at the earliest.

@PCcityPolice @pccitytraffic @PuneCityTraffic 5 km jam packed. What will you achieve by diverting more heavy vehicles from ravet to chandani chowk? Unbearable levels of noise and air pollution @supriya_sule @SidShirole pic.twitter.com/rGeKo8WYMR — jay sharad shah (@sscojay) March 17, 2023

Heavy traffic at Chandani Chowk, Pune. Requesting @PuneCityPolice Traffic Department to kindly help citizens asap.@PuneCityTraffic pic.twitter.com/zm7yAVIOqc — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 17, 2023

The work of the flyover at Chandni Chowk is expected to be completed by the end of April as it will be inaugurated on Maharashtra Day (1st May) by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

An old bridge there was pulled down in October last year as the route was becoming a traffic nightmare, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among those who got stuck while travelling to Satara from Mumbai. The project was scheduled to get completed by August 2021. However, the work got delayed due to various reasons including land acquisition, traffic at the intersection and the pandemic. Later the deadline was shifted to January which has now been postponed to April.