MHADA Pune Lottery draw on March 20

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will hold the draw for the Pune Board on Monday, March 20 at 10 AM. The result of this draw was postponed due to technical glitches in the system.

Final lists of accepted and rejected applications are published and available under 'Published Applications' in the menu. Also, the status of the application is available in Applicants Login under 'My Applications'.While the final list of accepted applications was published on March 9 at 6 PM.

MHADA had received 58,000 applications for its low-income housing scheme for 5,915 households. The flats are in the areas of Sangli, Pimpri Waghire, and Dive, among several others.

Lottery got lukewarm response

The MHADA Pune lottery scheme 2023 has reportedly got a lukewarm response from applicants due to the online application process.

MHADA Pune lottery registration started on January 5. Starting this year, only the option of an online interface between MHADA officials and the applicants was given.

This was done to avoid fraud in the lottery. Interested individuals had to first get themselves registered on https://housing.mhada.gov.in or using the mobile application MHADA Housing Lottery System IHLMS 2.0. Thereafter, they were able to apply to participate in the lottery draw. This registration will be valid lifelong, only the lottery draws available will become inactive on their respective last dates.