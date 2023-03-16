Pune metro removes barricades for smooth flow of traffic | Career.aspx

Pune: The traffic situation in Pune is getting worse day by day. The narrow roads and the ongoing metro work and other road construction work at many places lead to traffic snarls in several areas of the city.

The city was ranked as the sixth most congested city among 389 cities across 56 countries in the world in TomTom Traffic Index Ranking 2022.

Thus to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on a few busy roads in the city, the Pune metro will remove the barricades it had raised during the construction. The decision will give a major relief to people using these roads.

In a press statement, Pune metro said, “the barricades from Garware college to Pune Civil court interchange, Phugewadi to civil court interchange and from civil court interchange to Ruby Hall clinic will be removed.”

Nearly 95% of work here has been completed and thus the metro corporation has decided to remove the barricades,” read the statement.