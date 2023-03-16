Pune: Two men harass family on Aundh-Ravet BRTS road; nabbed after video goes viral

Pune: Two men nabbed for harassing family on Aundh-Ravet BRTS road | Twitter/@PCcityPolice

Two men have been nabbed for harassing a family of three who were travelling in a car on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS road in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The family, who had a baby along with them were blocked by the two men--who were on a bike which had 'thug life' written on the number plate--each time they tried to overtake.

Police take off fancy number plate

In a Twitter post, the Pimpri Chinchwad City Police is also seen removing the fancy number plate.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, the two men can be seen zig-zagging on the road, blocking the vehicle's path and preventing it from moving ahead.

The video was uploaded by a woman named Komal Shinde on March 12 evening who tagged the Pune Police and Pune traffic police in the post.

After videos of the incident went viral, the accused were nabbed. In a Twitter post, the Pimpri Chinchwad City Police is also seen removing the fancy number plate.

"Citizens are strongly encouraged to not hold back & REPORT any such harassment on 112. Also, mark our Twitter Handle @PCcityPolice like @KAsh5628 rightly did. We will not spare anyone indulging in such brazen acts," the Pimpri Chinchwad City Police said.