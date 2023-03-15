Pune: Family in car with baby harassed by two bike-borne men on Aundh-Ravet BRTS road; video surfaces

Pune: Family with baby harrassed by two bike-borne men on Aundh-Ravet BRTS road | Screengrab

A family of three, who were travelling in a car were allegedly harassed by two bike-borne men on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS road in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The family, who had a baby along with them were blocked by the two men each time they tried to overtake.

In the footage, the two men can be seen zig-zagging on the blocking the vehicles' path and preventing it from moving ahead.

Riding without helmet

Incidentally, the two are also riding without a helmet.

The video was uploaded by a woman named Komal Shinde on March 12 evening who tagged the Pune Police and Pune traffic police in the post.

Harassing us on Aundh Ravet BRTS road. Please take action. We were family in a car with baby. pic.twitter.com/1IobBem4KM — Komal Shinde (@KAsh5628) March 12, 2023

"Still no update on this?? The guys look drunk and are deliberately troubling the occupants," one Twitter user claimed.

Still no update on this?? The guys look drunk and are deliberately troubling the occupants — Gourish (@itsgourish) March 14, 2023

"Bike has faulty registration no plate -Hope concerned Police Authorities on the basis of video in the Tweet will take strict action on 2 persons (bike driver & pillion rider) for rash & negligent driving & not letting a family in other vehicle to go ahead," another user remarked.

-Bike has faulty registration no plate



-Hope concerned Police Authorities on the basis of video in the Tweet will take strict action on 2 persons (bike driver & pillion rider) for rash & negligent driving & not letting a family in other vehicle to go ahead — Aniruddha Sahasrabudhe (@Aniruddha2018) March 15, 2023

