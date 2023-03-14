Pune: Traffic Police issue alternative routes for heavy vehicles entering city

Traffic Police issue alternative routes for heavy vehicles entering Pune | Screengrab

Sensing the traffic congestions at various arterial roads in the city owing to construction work, the Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic division has issued alternate routes for vehicles entering Pune city. The police have appealed to drivers to use alternate routes.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Kakasaheb Aje has issued orders for the same. As per the order, heavy vehicle traffic in areas under the Dehu road, Wakad, Hinjewadi, and Sangvi traffic departments have been diverted.

At present, in Pune, work for several projects is underway. In Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk, a metro and a double-decker flyover are being constructed which leads to huge congestion in the nearby areas.

Check the alternate routes here:

For heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai to Pune from Mukai Chowk via Ravet and from Bhumkar Chowk, Wakad Naka, the route has been diverted from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge to Mukai Chowk via Chandni Chowk.

Whereas heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai to Pune will not enter Bhumkar Chowk, Wakad Naka, or Radha Chowk via service road. They will not be allowed to go to Pune University via Radha Chowk, Baner. These vehicles will have to go via Chandni Chowk via Bhumkar Chowk, Wakad Naka, and Radha Chowk Over Bridge.

In addition to these routes, heavy vehicles entering Pune from the old Mumbai-Pune highway will have to go to the city from Central Chowk via Chandni Chowk or Dapodi Harris Bridge.