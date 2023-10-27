Pune: Youth Steal Mobiles To Impress Girlfriends By Showcasing Different Devices Each Time, Caught While Selling Stolen Devices |

Two young individuals have been arrested by the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police for their alleged involvement in the theft and subsequent sale of stolen mobile phones, according to an official.



The motive behind their actions, as revealed by the official, was an attempt to impress their respective girlfriends by flaunting an array of mobile devices each time they met.

The arrested duo was found in possession of mobile phones valued at over Rs 2 lakh. They have been identified as Arjun Mahadev Shelar (aged 18, from Bhiwari, Purandar) and Prem Raju Shelar (aged 20, from Bhiwari, Purandar). The arrests took place during routine patrolling by police constables Mangesh Pawar and Nilesh Khairmode on a Tuesday.

Arrest during routine patrol



During a routine patrol within the jurisdiction of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, police officers Mangesh Pawar and Nilesh Khargoi acted on credible information provided by their sources. The information indicated that two stolen mobile phones had been sold near Katraj Lake. Acting swiftly, the investigation team of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station conducted a search and discovered mobile phones in the possession of Arjun Mahadev Shelar and Prem Raju Shelar.



Further inquiries revealed that the accused individuals had stolen mobile phones from various areas, including Katraj, Gokulnar, and Kondhwa. Notably, one of the stolen mobile phones was stolen under the jurisdiction of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, while investigations are ongoing regarding the remaining 14 mobile phones. In the course of the investigation, the accused confessed that their motive for stealing and possessing multiple mobile phones was to impress their respective girlfriends by showcasing different devices each time.

